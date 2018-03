BRIEF-Valeant Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.45

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* VALEANT ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 10 PERCENT TO $2.163 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.45

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $8.1 BILLION TO $8.3 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.98, REVENUE VIEW $2.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $8.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VALEANT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA IN RANGE OF $3.05 - $3.20 BILLION

* VALEANT - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP) Q4 WAS $347 MILLION

* VALEANT - SINCE END OF Q1 2016, CO HAS REDUCED TOTAL DEBT BY MORE THAN 20 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.47, REVENUE VIEW $8.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VALEANT - AS OF FEB. 28, REDUCED TOTAL DEBT BY OVER $6.7 BILLION SINCE END OF Q1 2016

* VALEANT - IN 2017, CO RECORDED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $4.145 BILLION

* VALEANT - SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) IN RANGE OF $3.05 BILLION - $3.20 BILLION

* VALEANT - AGREED TO RESOLVE SOLODYN ANTITRUST LITIGATIONS IN FEBRUARY 2018, WITH CLASS SETTLEMENT OF $58 MILLION BEING SUBJECT TO COURT APPROVAL

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $8.34 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)