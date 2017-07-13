FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant announces redemption of about $500 mln senior notes
July 13, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Valeant announces redemption of about $500 mln senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces redemption of remaining approximately $500 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2018

* Valeant announces redemption of remaining approximately $500 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.75% senior notes due 2018

* Valeant - ‍upon redemption, Valeant's debt reduction will total more than $4.8 billion since end of first-quarter 2016​

* Valeant - ‍upon redemption, Valeant's debt reduction will total more than $4.8 billion since end of first-quarter 2016​

* Valeant - ‍continues to reiterate its expectation to pay down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow within 18 months of august 2016​

* Valeant - ‍additionally, company will have no significant debt maturities and no mandatory amortization requirements through 2019.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

