2 months ago
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 8, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant announces sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals for $930 million

* Valeant - deal for $930 million in cash.

* Valeant - ‍will use proceeds from sale to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility​

* Valeant - ‍valeant will use proceeds from sale to permanently repay term loan debt under its senior secured credit facility​

* Valeant says transaction is expected to close in second half of 2017

* Valeant - agreement to sell inova pharmaceuticals business to company owned by funds advised and managed by pacific equity partners and carlyle group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

