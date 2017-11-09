BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals amends existing credit agreement

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant-Launched amendment to existing credit agreement seeking to reprice term loans remaining outstanding under series f tranche b term loan facility
* Valeant says prior to closing of repricing transaction, co intends to launch, close offering of $750 million principal amount of senior secured notes
* Valeant - proceeds from offering will be used to pay down term loan debt outstanding prior to consummation of repricing transaction - SEC filing
* Valeant - offering and repricing transaction are anticipated to close in November 2017