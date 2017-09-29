FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals completes sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 29, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals completes sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals completes sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals to Pacific Equity Partners and the Carlyle Group

* Valeant - expects it will exceed its August 2016 commitment to pay down $5 billion in debt from divestiture proceeds and free cash flow before February 2018​

* Valeant - ‍Valeant will use net proceeds of approximately $920 million from sale to repay term loan debt under its senior credit facility​

* Valeant - ‍estimates expected revenue and adjusted ebitda from inova business in Q4 of 2017 would have been about $65 million and $35 million, respectively​

* Valeant - co to utilise cash from operations to repay $100 million of amounts outstanding under revolving credit facility​

* Valeant - ‍sale of Obagi Medical Products business remains on track to close in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.