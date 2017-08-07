FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 7, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter from the FDA for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024 pct NDA

* ‍CRL from FDA refers to a current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) inspection at Bausch + Lomb's manufacturing facility in Tampa, FLA​

* ‍FDA did not identify efficacy,safety concerns with respect to nda for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024 pct​

* ‍FDA did not identify additional clinical trials needed for approval of NDA for Latanoprostene Bunod Ophthalmic Solution, 0.024 pct​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

