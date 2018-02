BRIEF-Valencia Provides Update On Earthrenew Acquisition

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Valencia Ventures Inc:

* VALENCIA PROVIDES UPDATE ON EARTHRENEW ACQUISITION

* SAYS ‍CONTINUES TO WORK WITH PRINCIPALS OF EARTHRENEW TO REACTIVATE EARTHRENEW BUSINESS, PROGRESS REVERSE TAKEOVER TRANSACTION​

* SAYS ‍EARTHRENEW HAS INITIATED ENGINEERING WORK TO RESTART SUSTAINABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION AT ITS STRATHMORE, ALBERTA PLANT​

* SAYS ‍EARTHRENEW EVALUATING ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION OPTIONS INCLUDING ESTABLISHING CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING OPERATION AT STRATHMORE

* SAYS EARTHRENEW IS CURRENTLY EVALUATING HARDWARE OPTIONS TO MINE CRYPTOCURRENCIES TO DETERMINE OPTIMAL MIX OF MINING RIGS, CURRENCIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: