BRIEF-Valencia Provides Update On Earthrenew Acquisition

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Valencia Ventures Inc:

* VALENCIA PROVIDES UPDATE ON EARTHRENEW ACQUISITION

* SAYS ‍EARTHRENEW MANAGEMENT IS ALSO EVALUATING HARDWARE OPTIONS TO MINE OTHER CRYPTOCURRENCIES​

* SAYS ‍EARTHRENEW MANAGEMENT INTENDS TO MINE A VARIETY OF CRYPTOCURRENCIES AT STRATHMORE PLANT IN FUTURE​

* SAYS ‍NEW BITCOIN MINING RIGS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE DELIVERED IN LATE MARCH​

* SAYS ‍EARTHRENEW REPORTS IT BOUGHT 20 ANTMINER S9 MINING RIGS FROM BITMAIN TO COMMENCE BITCOIN MINING ACTIVITIES AT PLANT IN STRATHMORE