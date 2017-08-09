BRIEF-Valener Inc Q3 adj shr $0.06

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Valener Inc
* Valener inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Valener inc - normalized operating cash flows per common share of $0.37 for q3 of fiscal 2017
* Valener inc - raising valener’s quarterly dividend from $0.28 to $0.29 per share
* Valener-Board decided based on conditions applicable to series a preferred shares, to not exercise redemption option coming into effect on OCT 15, 2017