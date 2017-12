BRIEF-Valeo Announces Agreement With South Korean Partner, PHC

Nov 30 (Reuters) - VALEO:

* SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH SOUTH KOREAN PARTNER, PHC, TO CREATE JOINT VENTURE‍​

* VALEO AND PHC TODAY CONFIRMED THAT TRANSACTION HAS BEEN COMPLETED

* COMPANY WILL EMPLOY ABOUT 3,150 PEOPLE AND WILL BE CONTROLLED AND FULLY CONSOLIDATED BY VALEO

* COMPANY FORECAST TO GENERATE SALES OF AROUND 1 BILLION EUROS ON AN ANNUAL BASIS

* COMPANY WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO VALEO’S OPERATING MARGIN FROM ITS FIRST FISCAL YEAR Source text: bit.ly/2irVoWA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)