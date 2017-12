Dec 11 (Reuters) - VALEO:

* INVESTS IN CATHAY CARTECH FUND

* CONFIRMS INVESTMENT OF 375 MILLION YUANS (APPROX. 50 MILLION IN EUROS)

* CATHAY CARTECH WILL FOCUS ON CHINA AND PLANS TO INVEST UP TO 1.5 BILLION YUAN