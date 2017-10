Oct 24 (Reuters) - VALEO:

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 4.30‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.99 BILLION YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES FOR FY 2017‍​

* GROWTH FORECAST FOR GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION HAS BEEN REVISED SLIGHTLY UPWARDS TO AROUND 2%‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)