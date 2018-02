BRIEF-Valero Energy Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $5.42

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp:

* VALERO ENERGY REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.16 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.42

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VALERO EXPECTS TO INVEST $2.7 BILLION OF CAPITAL IN 2018

* VALERO ENERGY - DIAMOND PIPELINE, WILMINGTON COGENERATION PLANT STARTED UP IN NOVEMBER AND ARE PERFORMING AS EXPECTED

* VALERO ENERGY - REFINING SEGMENT REPORTED $982 MILLION OF OPERATING INCOME FOR Q4 VERSUS $645 MILLION LAST YEAR

* VALERO ENERGY - CONTINUE TO SEE “FAVORABLE FUNDAMENTAL ENVIRONMENT” FOR REFINING SEGMENT

* Q4 2017 OPERATING INCOME INCLUDES $17 MILLION OF EXPENSES PRIMARILY RELATED TO ONGOING REPAIRS FROM DAMAGE DUE TO HURRICANE HARVEY

* VALERO ENERGY - ENDED Q4 WITH $8.9 BILLION OF TOTAL DEBT AND $5.9 BILLION OF CASH AND TEMPORARY CASH INVESTMENTS

* RECORDED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $1.9 BILLION, OR $4.26 PER SHARE FROM TCJA IN QUARTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: