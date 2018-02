Feb 8 (Reuters) - Valeura Energy Inc:

* VALEURA ANNOUNCES $50 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

* VALEURA ENERGY - EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND CONTINUED APPRAISAL OF BASIN-CENTERED GAS PLAY IN TURKEY

* VALEURA ENERGY INC - ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH UNDERWRITERS TO PURCHASE, ON A “BOUGHT DEAL” BASIS, 8.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES AT $5.70/COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: