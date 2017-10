Aug 10 (Reuters) - VALIANT HOLDING AG

* H1 GROUP PROFIT INCREASED BY 1.0 PERCENT YOY TO 52.2 MILLION SWISS FRANCS‍​

* H1 NET INTEREST INCOME AT 143.4 MILLION SWISS FRANCS (+ 0.1%)

* FOR CURRENT YEAR IS STILL EXPECTING A PROFIT ON LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR Source text - bit.ly/2uIGafZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)