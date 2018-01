Jan 29 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd:

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS, LTD. CANCELS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

* VALIDUS HOLDINGS - ‍ IN LIGHT OF AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY AIG, CO CANCELING Q4 AND YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST​