Feb 1 (Reuters) - Validus Holdings Ltd:

* VALIDUS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.11

* GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $443.3 MILLION COMPARED TO $339.5 MILLION

* NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WERE $651.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $540.4 MILLION

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $3.4 BILLION AS AT JAN 1, 2018, COMPARED TO $2.9 BILLION AS AT OCT 1, 2017