FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $0.14
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 12:15 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports Q3 EPS $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Valley National Bancorp

* Valley National Bancorp reports third quarter net income, strong loan growth and solid credit quality

* Q3 earnings per share $0.14

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17 excluding items

* ‍Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $166.9 million for Q3 of 2017 increased $10.6 million as compared to Q3 of 2016​

* ‍Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis totaling $166.9 million for Q3 of 2017 increased $10.6 million as compared to Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.