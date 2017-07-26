FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp to acquire USAmeribancorp
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 26, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp to acquire USAmeribancorp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Valley National Bancorp

* Valley National Bancorp to acquire USAmeribancorp, Inc. and substantially enhance its Florida franchise

* Valley National Bancorp - deal for $816 million

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍common shareholders of USAB will receive 6.1 shares of Valley common stock for each USAB share they own​

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍valley anticipates transaction will be accretive to Valley's per share earnings within 12 months from closing​

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍commenced a preferred stock offering of approximately $75 million​

* Valley National-co anticipates that merger with USAB, which will involve changing USAmeribank's name to Valley National Bank in Florida and Alabama

* Valley National Bancorp - ‍valley anticipates that merger with USAB will be a non-taxable transaction​

* Valley National Bancorp - boards of directors of both companies, after extensive review and due diligence, have unanimously approved transaction

* Expects deal to be a non-taxable transaction

* Combined company is expected to have approximately $28 billion in assets, $21 billion in loans, $21 billion in deposits

* Valley - ‍USAB shareholders to get 6.1 shares of co stock subject to adjustment in event co's VWA stock price falls below $11.50/rises above $13.00

* If volume-weighted average closing price is less than $11.50, then exchange ratio will be $69.00 divided by VWA closing price

* If volume-weighted average closing price is greater than $13.00, then exchange ratio shall be $79.30 divided by VWA closing price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.