BRIEF-Valmont reports Q2 earnings per share $2.01

July 19 (Reuters) - Valmont Industries Inc

* Valmont reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.01

* Q2 revenue $712.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $666.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $7.00

* Valmont Industries Inc - Reaffirming annual guidance for earnings to be slightly above $7.00 per diluted share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: