July 24 (Reuters) - VALNEVA SE:

* REG-VALNEVA RECEIVES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR ITS LYME DISEASE VACCINE CANDIDATE VLA15

* COMPLETED PHASE I SUBJECT ENROLLMENT AND EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE FIRST RESULTS IN Q1 2018

* AIMS TO ACCELERATE VLA15'S DEVELOPMENT AND PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE II TRIAL IN Q1 2018

* FAST TRACK DESIGNATION MAY OFFER FASTER WAY TO MARKET APPROVAL THROUGH FREQUENT INTERACTIONS WITH FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)