Dec 15 (Reuters) - Valora Effekten Handel Ag:

* TO PROPOSE (IF NET INCOME ALLOWS) DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE VERSUS EUR 0.05 PER SHARE ANNOUNCED EARLIER

* FOR 2018 PLANS REVENUES IN RANGE OF EUR 4-6 MILLION AND NET INCOME OF EUR 100,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Serafin)