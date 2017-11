Nov 8 (Reuters) - VALORA HOLDING AG:

* ‍ANNOUNCES TERMS OF PLANNED CAPITAL INCREASE AND RIGHTS OFFERING​

* ‍ENVISAGED NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS OFFERING AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY CHF 160 MILLION​

* ‍TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY UP TO CHF 687,119.00 THROUGH ISSUANCE OF UP TO 687,119 NEW SHARES

* ‍RIGHTS EXERCISE PERIOD EXPECTED TO START ON NOV. 13 AND TO END ON NOV. 20, 12:00 NOON CET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)