Nov 9 (Reuters) - Valuetronics Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly profit for period attributable to owners HK$50.8 million versus HK$38.1 million​

* Qtrly revenue HK$725.7 million versus HK$573.7 million ‍​

* ‍Interim dividend of 7 HK cents per share​‍​

‍Directors expect group to achieve profit growth for financial year ending 31 March 2018​‍​