BRIEF-Valvoline sees 2018 earnings per share of $1.20-$1.28

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Valvoline Inc

* Valvoline reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results; provides fiscal 2018 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.52 including items

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $1.20 to $1.28 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Valvoline Inc - qtrly ‍sales $547 million versus $494​ million

* Valvoline - ‍expects to early adopt new accounting guidance, which will reclassify non-service pension & other post-employment benefit income to be non-operating​

* Valvoline Inc - ‍beginning in fiscal 2018, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted eps will both exclude non-operating pension and opeb income​

* Valvoline Inc - ‍expect our diluted adjusted eps excluding pension and opeb plan income to be between $1.20 and $1.28 in fiscal 2018​

* Valvoline Inc - ‍for first-quarter fiscal 2018, Valvoline anticipates adjusted EBITDA (excluding pension and opeb income) of $108 million-$113 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: