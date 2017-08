July 7 (Reuters) - VAN DE VELDE NV:

* ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS (INCLUDING COMPARABLE SEASON DELIVERIES) CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER H1 2017 GOES UP BY 1.2 PERCENT TO €116.9 MILLION

* OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text: bit.ly/2tT1G4U Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)