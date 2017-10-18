BRIEF-Vanda Pharmaceuticals reached a pricing agreement with the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals - On Oct 17, co reached a pricing agreement with the German National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals - Pricing agreement for treatment of totally blind individuals with sleep-wake disorder with Hetlioz after an arbitration board decision

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals - ‍Ex-factory price of Hetlioz in Germany expected to be about eur 69,000/year, effective date of Aug 1, 2017​