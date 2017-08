July 26 (Reuters) - Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire 60 percent stake in medical tech firm for about 187.4 million yuan ($27.75 million)

* Says it plans to acquire network firm for 500.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uYmp8d

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)