Nov 30 (Reuters) - Vanfund Urban Investment and Development Co Ltd

* Says its second biggest shareholder, Wuhu-based investment fund, will sell 16 million shares to Jinlin-based agriculture firm, and cut stake in the co to 0 percent from 5.2 percent

* Says Jinlin-based agriculture firm will increase stake in the co to 5.2 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/2VVuMw

