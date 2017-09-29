FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources announces engagement of Jefferies, OTCQX listing, and management changes
#Bankruptcy News
September 29, 2017 / 12:08 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources announces engagement of Jefferies, OTCQX listing, and management changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Inc

* Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc. announces engagement of Jefferies Llc, effectiveness of OTCQX listing, and management and board changes

* Vanguard Natural Resources- Jefferies retained to advise co related to one/more potential strategic transactions, including possible sales, among others

* Vanguard Natural Resources Inc - appointment of Richard Scott Sloan as executive vice president and chief financial officer

* Vanguard Natural Resources Inc - its common stock will begin trading over-the-counter on Friday on OTCQX market under symbol VNRR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

