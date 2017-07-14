BRIEF-Vanguard Natural Resources says reaches settlement with Ad Hoc Equity Committee

July 14 (Reuters) - Vanguard Natural Resources Llc

* Vanguard natural resources, llc announces settlement with ad hoc equity committee

* Vanguard natural resources -under agreement, equity committee agrees to withdraw any and all objections to debtors' plan of reorganization

* Vanguard natural resources -under agreement, equity committee agrees to fully support debtors' second amended joint plan of reorganization, as amended

* Vanguard natural resources llc -equity committee recommends holders of co's common units who have not voted to vote in favor of modified plan by july 17