Jan 17 (Reuters) - Vantage Corporate Services Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF SHARES ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO INCREASE BORROWING POWERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO UP TO 500 MILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO INCREASE AUTHORISED CAPITAL TO 110 MILLION RUPEES Source text: bit.ly/2EQlicq Further company coverage: