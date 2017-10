BRIEF-Vapiano continues expansion and drives roll-out of take-away and delivery services

Oct 27 (Reuters) - VAPIANO SE:

* DGAP-NEWS: VAPIANO CONTINUES EXPANSION AND DRIVES ROLL-OUT OF TAKE-AWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES

* ‍CONTINUES TO PUSH INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION: MORE THAN 200 RESTAURANTS WORLDWIDE UNTIL END OF 2017​

* ‍ROLL-OUT OF TAKE-AWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICES SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍MORE THAN 30 PERCENT OF ALL RESTAURANTS ALREADY EQUIPPED​

* ‍RAISED FORECAST FOR ROLL-OUT OF TAKE-AWAY AND DELIVERY SERVICE OFFERING TO UP TO 75 RESTAURANTS BY END OF 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)