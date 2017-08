July 27 (Reuters) - Vapiano SE

* Greenshoe option relating to IPO has been exercised in amount of 122,224 shares, equal to 16.1 percent of total over allotment of shares.

* Following end of stabilization period, VAP Leipzig GmbH & co. Kg holds 18.81 percent and exchange Bio GmbH holds 12.86 percent of all outstanding shares.

* Free float stands at approximately 29.56 percent.