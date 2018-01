Jan 25 (Reuters) - VARENGOLD BANK AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: VARENGOLD BANK AG: CAPITAL INCREASE - NEW SHARES COMPLETELY ISSUED

* ALL SHARES WERE PLACED AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 2.80 PER SHARE

* 513,441 SHARES WERE TAKEN UP BY EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS IN PUBLIC RIGHTS OFFERING

* SHARE CAPITAL WILL BE INCREASED BY EUR 2.07 MILLION TO EUR 6.21 MILLION BY ISSUING 2.07 MILLION NEW SHARES