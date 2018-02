Feb 1 (Reuters) - Varex Imaging Corp:

* VAREX IMAGING ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $176 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.82 TO $1.92 INCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 TO 14 PERCENT

* ‍FOR Q1 OF FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY RECORDED A NET TAX BENEFIT OF $4.3 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: