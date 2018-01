Jan 11 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* SAYS NOW SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.05 TO $4.17 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS - SEC FILING

* - SEES FY 2018 REVENUE GROWTH BETWEEN 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.30, REVENUE VIEW $2.77 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2CVcUrp) Further company coverage: