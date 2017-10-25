BRIEF-Varian reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* Varian reports results for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.20 to $4.32 from continuing operations

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - sees FY 2018 ‍revenues to grow by 2 to 4 percent​

* Varian Medical Systems Inc sees ‍ full fiscal year 2018 cash flow from operations to be between $475 million and $550 million​

* Q4 revenue view $741.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

