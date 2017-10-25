FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Varian reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations
October 25, 2017 / 8:31 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

BRIEF-Varian reports Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Varian Medical Systems Inc:

* Varian reports results for fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.20 to $4.32 from continuing operations

* Varian Medical Systems Inc - sees FY 2018 ‍revenues to grow by 2 to 4 percent​

* Varian Medical Systems Inc sees ‍ full fiscal year 2018 cash flow from operations to be between $475 million and $550 million​

* Varian Medical Systems Inc sees for FY 2018, ‍non-GAAP net earnings per diluted share from continuing operations to be in $4.20 to $4.32 range​

* Q4 revenue view $741.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $4.44, revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
