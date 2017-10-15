FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-VARTA AG shortens offer period and accelerates IPO
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 15, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-VARTA AG shortens offer period and accelerates IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Varta Ag

* DGAP-Adhoc: Varta AG announces early closing of IPO and determines number of shares for capital increase

* Offer period, which started on October 11, will now end on October 18 at 12 noon (CEST) for retail investors, at 4 pm (CEST) for institutional investors​

* ‍Management board, with consent of supervisory board, has determined exact number of new shares to be placed as part of IPO​

* ‍8.6 million new shares with no-par value from an IPO capital increase against contributions in cash will be placed​

* ‍offer price for shares, final number of offer shares will be determined on October 18, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.