Aug 9 (Reuters) - Varun Beverages Ltd

* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh

* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to also buy PepsiCo India's manufacturing units at Cuttack, Bargarh and Bhopal (Mandideep)