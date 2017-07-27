BRIEF-Vasco reports Q2 earnings per share $0.00

July 27 (Reuters) - Vasco Data Security International Inc
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share $0.00
* Q2 revenue $45.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $42.9 million
* Vasco reports results for second quarter and first six months of 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million
* FY2017 revenue view $184.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vasco Data Security International Inc says Vasco is maintaining guidance for full-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: