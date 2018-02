Feb 21 (Reuters) - Vasco Data Security International Inc :

* VASCO REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.65

* Q4 REVENUE $54.5 MILLION VERSUS $47.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $197 MILLION TO $207 MILLION

* 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $21 MILLION TO $25 MILLION​

‍ Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.65 INCLUDES ESTIMATED TAX REFORM IMPACT OF $0.70 PER SHARE​