BRIEF-Vastned Retail Belgium H1 net rental income up at 9.4 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NV:

* OCCUPANCY RATE AT JUNE 30, 98 PERCENT VERSUS 99 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* EXPECTED GROSS DIVIDEND FOR 2017 BETWEEN EUR 2,40 AND EUR 2,50 PER SHARE

* LIMITED DEBT RATIO OF 28% AS AT 30 JUNE 2017

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 9.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EPRA RESULT1 IN THE FIRST SEMESTER OF 2017 IS € 1,24 PER SHARE (€ 1,18 FOR THE FIRST SEMESTER OF 2016)

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 20.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS AT 30 JUNE 2017, 59% OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO CONSISTED OF CORE CITY ASSETS AND 41% OF MIXED RETAIL LOCATIONS

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 21.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)