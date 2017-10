Sept 13 (Reuters) - VAUDOISE ASSURANCES HOLDING SA:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF CHF 57.9 MILLION

* H1 COMBINED RATIO UP BY 3.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 96.8%​

* IS COMMITTED TO GROWING IN THE NON-LIFE SECTOR IN 2017

* 2017 RESULT OF THE GROUP SHOULD BE GOOD AGAIN. HOWEVER, IT SHOULD REMAIN BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR'S RESULT​