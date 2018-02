Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vaxart Inc:

* VAXART ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING PROPOSED MERGER WITH AVIRAGEN

* VAXART SAYS ‍ENCOURAGE AVIRAGEN STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSED MERGER​

* VAXART SAYS "‍THRILLED WITH PROSPECTS OF COMBINING FORCES WITH AVIRAGEN"​