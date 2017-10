Oct 25 (Reuters) - VBI Vaccines Inc:

* VBI Vaccines announces proposed concurrent public offering and registered direct offering of common shares

* VBI Vaccines- to use proceeds from offerings to fund pivotal phase III clinical program for SCI-B-VAC in U.S., Europe, Canada​

* VBI Vaccines Inc - ‍ to also use proceeds from offerings for funding phase I/IIA clinical study of VBI-1901 for glioblastoma multiforme, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: