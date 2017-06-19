FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 19, 2017 / 12:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd:

* VBL Therapeutics provides update on long-term survival in phase 2 trials of patients with multiple tumor types

* Vascular Biogenics- provided update on long term status,survival of patients from 3 completed phase 2 trials, which investigated co's vb-111

* Vascular Biogenics ltd - expect patient enrollment in our planned phase 3 oval study in ovarian cancer to begin in second half of 2017 for vb-111

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - plan to launch a combination study of vb-111 with a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer by year-end 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.