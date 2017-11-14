BRIEF-VBL therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.24

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vascular Biogenics Ltd

* VBL Therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.24

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - ‍ remain on-track to initiate a phase 3 study of vb-111 in ovarian cancer by year-end 2017​

* Vascular Biogenics Ltd - ‍ also planning an exploratory clinical study in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in lung cancer in q1 of 2018​

* Vascular Biogenics - ‍expect cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits to enable funding operating expenses and capex requirements through 2019​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: