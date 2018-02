Feb 20 (Reuters) - Vectrus Inc:

* VECTRUS WINS $108 MILLION ARMY CONTRACT TO PROVIDE DINING FACILITY SERVICES

* VECTRUS INC - $108 MILLION ‍CONTRACT IS HYBRID COST-PLUS-FIXED-FEE WITH PERFORMANCE-BASED-INCENTIVE-FEE, HAS POTENTIAL FIVE YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: