Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Q3 2017 net sales of $101 million for ultibro ® breezhaler ® and $37 million for seebri ® breezhaler​

* ‍confirms its continued growth expectations for ultibro’s long term sales potential and outlook for recurring revenue generation for group​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)